Society COVID-19: Cambodia lifts exit, entry restrictions on Vietnamese experts Cambodia has lifted exit and entry restrictions on Vietnamese citizens who are employees and experts of Vietnamese firms in the country, the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on August 20.

Society Pfizer to speed up COVID-19 vaccine delivery to Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 20 suggested Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) accelerate the handover of COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam under agreements and contracts, firstly the committed doses in August, September and the fourth quarter of this year.