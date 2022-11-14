Politics Prime Minister of New Zealand starts official visit to Vietnam Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern arrived in Hanoi on November 14, starting a four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of her counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics New Zealand PM’s visit to create new impetus for bilateral partnership: Diplomat The Vietnam visit by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to create a new impetus and development momentum for the successful implementation of the goals and aspirations set out by the framework of Vietnam-New Zealand strategic partnership, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyen Van Trung.

Politics Legislators spend November 14 scrutinising law making The 15th National Assembly will spend the whole day discussing law making on November 14 as part of its fourth sitting.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.