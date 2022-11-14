Benin President admires Vietnam for socio-economic achievements
Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco and Benin Dang Thi Thu Ha presents her credentials to Benin’s President Patrice Talon. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Benin’s President Patrice Talon has expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development and international integration, and expressed his wish that the Southeast Asian nation will share its experience with Benin in the fields.
At a recent reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco and Benin Dang Thi Thu Ha, who came to present her credentials, Talon asked the diplomat to convey his wishes and regards to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
The host leader expressed his belief that the ambassador will significantly contribute to consolidating and enhancing relations between the two countries.
For her part, Ha congratulated the Benin President and people on achievements they have recorded in national development, and affirmed that Vietnam wants to bolster the friendship and cooperation with the African nation across all spheres.
The ambassador pledged to make all-out efforts to contribute to deepening the bilateral ties.
The two sides also compared notes on specific measures to step up cooperation in the time ahead, especially in agriculture and the trading of cashew nuts and other materials.
They agreed to accelerate the appointment of an Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Benin, and prepare for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations (March 14, 1973 )./.