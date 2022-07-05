Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 5 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency. ​

Politics Vietnam attends 7th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son led a Vietnamese delegation to the seventh Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting that was held in Bagan, Myanmar on July 4.

Politics Ireland looks to beef up relations with Vietnam Ireland always attaches importance to developing relations with Vietnam, especially in the context that the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has come into effect, Minister of State at the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs Colm Brophy told Assistant to the Vietnamese Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet at a meeting on July 4 in Hanoi.

Politics Maintaining macro-economic stability, controlling inflation remain key tasks: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 4 chaired an online meeting with localities and a regular Cabinet meeting to review the socio-economic situation in the first half of this year and seek solutions to implement tasks for the rest of the year.