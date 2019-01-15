A photo in the set “Dap lua vu chay lon” (Extinguish a big fire) (Source: VNA)

– Twenty-five outstanding entries to the annual press photo contest titled “Khoang Khac Vang” (Golden Moment) were honoured at an awards ceremony in Hanoi on January 14.The photo set “Luc luong gin giu hoa binh Viet Nam xuat quan lam nhiem vu quoc te” (Vietnam’s peacekeeping force leaves for international missions) taken by photographer Nguyen Tien Thanh won the special prize.In the single photo category, one first, two second, three third and five consolation prizes were awarded, with “Bay cao trong chien thang” (Fly high in victory) by Tran Thanh Hai earning the highest prize.The photo collection category also had one first, two second, three third and five consolation prizes, with the first prize going to a collection of photos titled “Ba phut lu du cuon phang ban ngheo” (Three minutes for a fierce flood to sweep away a poor hamlet) by Nong Viet Linh and Tran Van Thuong.A new feature of this year’s event was a separate competition section for photos shot with mobile phones. The photo “Pho mua dong” (Streets in winter) captured by Nguyen Duc Giang and the set of photos “Dap lua vu chay lon” (Extinguish a big fire) by Le Minh Son won the best prizes.The fifth “Golden Moment” press photo awards was launched by Vietnam News Agency on September 6, 2018. By December 16, the organising board had received 6,428 works of 632 photographers from 63 provinces and cities.-VNA