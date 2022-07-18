Business Central bank sells greenback to stabilise forex market The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has so far this year sold about 12-13 billion USD to stabilise the domestic forex market, according to Viet Dragon Securities Corporation (VDSC).

Business Agriculture accounts for 25% of total loan outstanding: SBV Governor Agricultural loan outstanding has reached close to 2.8 quadrillion VND (119.44 billion USD), accounting for roughly 25% of total loan outstanding, according to Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong.

Business WinCommerce to open 720 more WinMart, WinMart+ stores WinCommerce, the retail arm of Masan Group, which operates WinMart/WinMart+ supermarkets and minimarts, has planned to open over 700 new WinMart+ stores and more than 20 WinMart supermarkets and hypermarkets in the remaining months of 2022.