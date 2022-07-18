BIENDONG POC’s production costs fall 12% this year
A BIENDONG POC worker (Photo: BIENDONG POC)Hanoi (VNA) – Thanks to a cut of about 4.4% in operational costs, the cost to produce each barrel of crude oil by Bien Dong Petroleum Operating Company (BIENDONG POC) is likely to drop 12% this year.
In the rest of the year, the firm plans to push parties to approve a plan to expand drilling sites and exploration activities in the near future.
Along with optimising the exploitation of wells, BIEN DONG POC will carefully examine and monitor the operational machinery of the system to respond to any abnormal signals.
At a working session with leaders of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), General Director of BIENDONG POC Ngo Huu Hai proposed that PetroVietnam support the firm in processing necessary procedures to conduct the exploration of blocks 05-2 and 05-3 to increase the production of the Hai Thach-Moc Tinh oilfield cluster in the medium and long term.
PetroVietnam General Director Le Manh Hung affirmed that PetroVietnam will support the firm during this process.
In the first six months of this year, BIENDONG POC completed all of its production and business goals. Its gas production exceeded the target by 8%, while condensate production also surpassed the goal for the period by 26%.
So far, the firm’s accumulated revenue has reached 4.29 billion USD, while its operation costs have been 3.64 billion USD./.