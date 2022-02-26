Business EVFTA helps compensate for pandemic-caused economic downturn: experts The implementation of the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has greatly helped make up for a downturn in the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, experts said at a workshop in Hanoi on February 25.

Business VinFast to join Mobile World Congress 2022 Vietnamese automaker VinFast on February 25 announced that it will take part in the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) – the most influential technology and mobile exhibition in the world that will take place from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain.

Business Tra fish export value predicted to top 1.6 billion USD in 2022 The Tra fish industry aims to earn 1.6 billion USD from tra fish export, and produce between 1.6 – 1.7 million tonnes of tra fish products in 2022, according to Nhu Van Can, head of the Aquaculture Department of the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Tuna exports enjoy three-digit growth in January Tuna exports enjoyed a three-digit growth rate in the first month of this year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).