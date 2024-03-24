Videos (CN) Efforts made to promote the craft of making Lai Vung rolls The craft of making fermented pork rolls in Lai Vung district in Dong Thap province has flourished over the last six decades, establishing itself as a renowned local delicacy. Despite facing various challenges, the community in Lai Vung remains dedicated to safeguarding and advancing the time-honoured craft, which has now been recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Business Thai Binh seeks Swiss investment at Zurich seminar A working delegation from the northern province of Thai Binh, in collaboration with the Switzerland-Vietnam Business Gateway (SVBG) and the Swiss-Asian Chamber of Commerce (SACC), held a seminar in Zurich city on March 22 to showcase local investment potential and attract Swiss businesses to the locality.

Business Nearly 20 commercial banks lower deposit rates Nearly 20 commercial banks in Vietnam have adjusted deposit rates since the beginning of this month, with most lowering rates.

Business Breakthrough policies look towards green economy Extended producer responsibility (EPR) holds producers and importers responsible for the entire lifecycle of their products, including their disposal and recycling.