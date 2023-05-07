The Becamex VSIP Binh Dinh industrial park is considered a favourable destination for investors, where they can operate stably and boost the value of industrial production and exports while creating thousands of jobs.

The Binh Dinh Economic Zone Management Board aims to attract 60 new projects to the Nhon Hoi Economic Zone and industrial parks around the province this year, with total investment set to reach some 136 million USD, or 2.15-fold higher than in 2022.

The provincial leader said Binh Dinh is focusing on attracting small and medium-sized investors with clean and high technology from Japan to fill Nhon Hoi Economic Zone and industrial parks around the province. This aims to promote supporting industries and infrastructure and create an attractive foundation to attract major investors./.

VNA