Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Binh Dinh (VNA) – The Vietnam Kickboxing Federation (VKF) announced on February 28 that the Asian Kickboxing Championships 2024 will be held in the central province of Binh Dinh in July.

It will see the participation of kickboxers from 30 countries and territories.

According to VKF President Vu Duc Thinh, Binh Dinh is famous for its long-standing tradition in martial arts and has a strongly developed sports movement.

The hosting of the event will help stimulate the development of the local sports movement, and also offer a good opportunity for the province to promote its tourism potential and strengths to tourists, he said. The VKF has worked with the provincial Department of Culture and Sports to survey competition venues and accommodations for participating delegations.

Earlier, the Asian Kickboxing Federation sent letters to the General Department of Sports and Physical Training under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the VKF, expressing its hope that Vietnam would be the host of the event.

It is expected to be a good chance to promote the image and people of Vietnam in general, and Binh Dinh province in particular, to other countries in the region.

The Asian Kickboxing Championships 2022 took place in Thailand with the participation of athletes from 21 countries and territories./.