Re-enactment of the new rice offering ritual of ethnic minorities in Binh Dinh province. Illustrative image (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

Binh Dinh (VNA) – The fourth cultural festival of ethnic minorities in the central region will take place in Quy Nhon city, Binh Dinh province from September 8-10.



The event aims to honour fine traditional cultural values, preserve and promote the cultural identity of the central region’s ethnic minority groups, contributing to building, developing Vietnamese culture and people to meet the need of sustainable development, Nguyen Thi Hai Nhung, head of Department of Ethnic Culture, under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, told a press briefing in Binh Dinh on August 29.



The festival provides a chance for participants to share experiences while raising awareness of the importance of preserving and protecting traditional cultural values in the integration and sustainable development process, she added.



Lam Hai Giang, Vice Chairman of the Binh Dinh provincial People’s Committee, highlighted the festival's significance, saying it is expected to reate a "push" for the strong development of the local tourism industry.



The highlight of this year’s edition is that the organising board will integrate community-based tourism factors imbued with the identity and culture of ethnic groups in the region to create diversity for the festival, he continued.



The three-day festival will draw more than 1,000 artists of ethnic groups from 11 central provinces.



It includes activities such as an amateur artist festival, a traditional national costume show, an introduction to local cuisine, sports activities and ethnic folk games./.