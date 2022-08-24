Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Binh Duong southern province held a teleconference on August 24 to attract Taiwanese investors.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Danh said as of August 15, the province had drawn 4,063 foreign-invested projects worth over 39.6 billion USD, ranking second nationwide in terms of FDI attraction behind Ho Chi Minh City.



Now, Taiwan (China) tops the 65 countries and territories investing in Binh Duong, with 861 projects valued at over 6.2 billion USD.



Danh said the province is developing industry and improving its investment environment and competitiveness. He pledged that Binh Duong will always offer all possible support to investors and businesses by clearing difficulties to ensure their effective operations.



The province is focusing on the “Binh Duong Innovation Region” scheme with the Science and Technology Industrial Park and a start-up ecological system, and most notably the World Trade Centre in Binh Duong New City, he said.



He added that Vietnam’s investment incentives related to transport infrastructure for regional connectivity, logistics and quality workforce training will serve as momentum for Binh Duong to lure foreign investors.



On the occasion, he called on Taiwanese investors to look at modern and eco-friendly technology, sectors with less labour and high added value, finance, logistics, support industries, hi-tech agriculture, and especially the Science and Technology Industrial Park./.