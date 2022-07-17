Hotline: (024) 39411349
Binh Duong ceramics - the cream of Vietnamese ceramics

In recent years, ceramics made in Binh Duong have made an appearance in many important national and international events such as the National Party Congress, APEC Vietnam 2006 and 2017, and the 17th ASEAN Summit. Binh Duong high-end porcelains of Minh Long I brand were chosen to be national gifts to more than 40 heads of state during official trips by the Party and State leaders.
  • Skilled artisans create eye-catching ceramic works in Tan Phuoc Khanh pottery village. (Photo: VNA)

  • Shaping ceramics at a production facility in Lai Thieu (Photo: VNA)

  • Unique products with eye-catching patterns done using skillful hands of Lai Thieu potter (Photo: VNA)

  • Minh Long I Co., Ltd. applies modern technology to ceramic production. (Photo: VNA)

  • A jade cup, a product of Minh Long I Co., Ltd., was chosen as the an official gift by the government to leaders of other countries at APEC 2017. (Photo: VNA)

  • A set of teapots with gold motifs served at the banquet for leaders of 21 countries during APEC 2017. (Photo: VNA)

  • Sophisticated products made by Minh Long I (Photo: VNA)

  • A royal tea set is a high-class product made by Minh Long ceramic artists. (Photo: VNA)

