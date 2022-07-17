Binh Duong ceramics - the cream of Vietnamese ceramics

In recent years, ceramics made in Binh Duong have made an appearance in many important national and international events such as the National Party Congress, APEC Vietnam 2006 and 2017, and the 17th ASEAN Summit. Binh Duong high-end porcelains of Minh Long I brand were chosen to be national gifts to more than 40 heads of state during official trips by the Party and State leaders.