Binh Duong ceramics - the cream of Vietnamese ceramics
Skilled artisans create eye-catching ceramic works in Tan Phuoc Khanh pottery village. (Photo: VNA)
Shaping ceramics at a production facility in Lai Thieu (Photo: VNA)
Unique products with eye-catching patterns done using skillful hands of Lai Thieu potter (Photo: VNA)
Minh Long I Co., Ltd. applies modern technology to ceramic production. (Photo: VNA)
A jade cup, a product of Minh Long I Co., Ltd., was chosen as the an official gift by the government to leaders of other countries at APEC 2017. (Photo: VNA)
A set of teapots with gold motifs served at the banquet for leaders of 21 countries during APEC 2017. (Photo: VNA)
Sophisticated products made by Minh Long I (Photo: VNA)
A royal tea set is a high-class product made by Minh Long ceramic artists. (Photo: VNA)