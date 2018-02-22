Binh Duong customs officers at work (Photo: VNA)

– The Customs Department in the southern province of Binh Duong maintained uninterrupted import-export clearance procedures during the Lunar New Year holiday (Tet).On the week-long holiday, which lasted from February 14 to 20, the agency received 220 documents for import-export transactions from 25 companies, with a total goods value surpassing 7.19 million USD.A list of customs officers at work throughout the period was posted publicly to facilitate importers and exporters in case of emergency.Inspection activities were also intensified to prevent goods smuggling and counterfeits, which are likely to be on the rise around Tet.Re-established on January 1, 1997, Binh Duong is located in the southern key economic region. With its drastic reform policies, the province has risen to a leading industrial locality of the country and one of 13 localities nationwide having the highest budget collection.-VNA