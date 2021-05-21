Binh Duong hands over investment certificates to five FDI projects
The People's Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong presented investment certificates to five foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth nearly 1 billion USD in total during a ceremony held on May 21.
They include two newly registered projects with a combined capital of 219 million USD and three others having capital adjusted up by about 755 million USD.
Of note, the 185-million-USD project of New Motion Pte Ltd of Singapore will be launched at Phu Tan Industrial Park (IP).
Meanwhile, Polytex Far Eastern Vietnam Co., Ltd will add 610 million USD to its current project at Bau Bang IP, raising its total investment to 1.37 billion USD.
Chairman of the Binh Duong People’s Committee Nguyen Hoang Thao said that the province has exerted efforts in realising the dual targets of curbing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring socio-economic development by creating a favourable investment climate and bolstering external relations.
The province lured additional 1.25 billion USD in foreign direct investment in the first five months of 2021, a year-on-year surge of 59 percent.
As of May 15, Binh Duong had 3,974 projects totalling 36.5 billion USD from 65 countries and territories, ranking third in the country, only after Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi./.