Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) - The Binh Duong International Women Cycling Tournament – Biwase Cup 2020 will gather 11 domestic and foreign teams with 91 cyclists, organisers said at a press conference on February 25.



The teams come from Thailand, Taiwan (China), Australia, Biwase (Binh Duong), Con Voi Binh Duong brick and fertiliser company, Loc Troi Group JSC, Gao hat ngoc troi, Dong Thap lottery company, Vinh Long, Mega Market Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho city.



The tournament will take place from February 28 to March 8, marking its 10th anniversary.



The event features ten stages with a total length of 1,051 km, the longest ever, running through Binh Duong New City, Dong Nai, Lam Dong, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan and Ba Ria-Vung Tau./.

VNA