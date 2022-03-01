Binh Duong strengthens environmental monitoring capacity
The southern province of Binh Duong is placing great focus on using information technology to improve environment management and environmental monitoring capacity, according to Director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment Ngo Quang Su.
At the wastewater treatment plant of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park II (VSIP II) in Binh Duong. (Photo: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) – The southern province of Binh Duong is placing great focus on using information technology to improve environment management and environmental monitoring capacity, according to Director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment Ngo Quang Su.
The province now operates 103 automated monitoring stations to keep day-and-night watch on 85 percent of its industrial wastewater. It also has 19 stations for emission monitoring, 36 for underground water and five for surface water and hydrology, all automated.
Additionally, an environmental database is being developed, gathering data from nearly 8,500 industrial facilities across the province.
Binh Duong has put into use a server system for managing database on environment and natural resources, part of its plan to build smart city, Su said.
At the wastewater treatment plant of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park II (VSIP II) in Binh Duong. (Photo: VNA)A total of roughly 120 billion VND (5.26 million USD) has been earmarked to develop infrastructure and strengthen security for the server system; and to expand the environmental monitoring system for the province to go towards a smart city model, he added.
Data collected from the systems will be used to assess the status and quality of local environmental components and to provide evidence for policy-making and investment attraction.
Binh Duong is reviewing its environment protection regulations, with new requirements to be released for licensing projects. It will say no to projects in the sector considered environmentally high-risk or applying outdated technology while upgrading infrastructure and enhancing service quality at industrial parks and clusters to lure more investment./.