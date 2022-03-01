Environment Mekong Delta faces increasing saline intrusion The Mekong Delta is seeing increasing saltwater intrusion caused by high tides this week, with salinity boundary of 4 g/l likely to penetrate up to 65km upstream, according the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Directorate of Water Resources.

Environment HCM City hopes for stronger cooperation with US in green, renewable energy development Ho Chi Minh City hopes to strengthen cooperation with partners in climate change response, and in green and renewable energy development, Secretary of the city Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen told US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry during their meeting in the city on February 25.

Environment Mekong Delta most vulnerable to flooding because of sea level rise An 80-cm rise in the sea level could leave 31.94 percent of the Mekong Delta permanently flooded, according to the 2020 version of the climate change scenario report recently released by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE).