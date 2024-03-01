Society Thanh Hoa cracks down on illegal fishing vessels to curb IUU fishing The north central province of Thanh Hoa has been taking drastic measures to crack down on illegal fishing vessels, especially those without registration and fishing licences or those without certificates that prove their seaworthiness (vessels with 3 NOs).

Society Over 5,000 people to join HCM City Ao Dai festival Over 5,000 people from all walks of life will join various activities during the 10th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai (long dress) Festival from March 7-17, the event’s organising board announced on March 1.

Society HCM City to host Arbitration - Mediation Symposium 2024 The Arbitration – Mediation Symposium 2024, themed “Third parties and influences on arbitral proceedings”, will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from March 22 to April 11, according to the Vietnam International Arbitration Centre (VIAC).

Society Over 100kg bomb successfully deactivated in Binh Dinh A 115kg bomb that remained intact and had high dangerousness has been successfully deactivated in the central province of Binh Dinh.