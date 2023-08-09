Engineers working at the Binh Phuoc Intelligent Operation Center (IOC) (Photo: baobinhphuoc.com.vn)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) – The southern province of Binh Phuoc is working towards the goal of raising the contributions of the digital economy to the local gross domestic product (GDP) to 20% by 2025, heard a conference recently held by the provincial People’s Committee.



At the event, experts and management officials held that the province should continue to renovate its management methods, encouraging new products, solutions, services and economic model, and focusing on promoting the digital economy, building smart cities and digital government.



Tran Tuyet Minh, Vice Chairwoman of the Binh Phuoc People’s Committee, said that last year, the province ranked 12th among cities and provinces nationwide in terms of digital transformation and second among localities in the Southeast region. Particularly, it ranked 12th in digital government, 22nd in digital economy, and 14th in digital society.



Binh Phuoc has so far completed 22 out of 33 targets set by the National Committee on Digital Transformation for 2023. The ratio of public services used by the people reached nearly 100%, while the ratio of administrative requests processed online reached over 97%.

Tran Tuyet Minh, Vice Chairwoman of the Binh Phuoc People’s Committee addresses the conference (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, 98% of administrative dossiers have been digitalised. Nearly 26,500 online transactions were made for payment for public services, with total value of 120 billion VND (5.05 million USD).



As of July 27, Binh Phuoc had provided 1,465 online public services on the National Public Service Portal, ranking fifth among 63 localities nationwide, said Minh.



In order to further speed up the digital transformation process, the Standing Board of the provincial People’s Committee has issued a resolution on the digital economy towards 2025, which clarified the target of forming a digital government, a digital economy, and a digital society until 2025.



Accordingly, all activities of the local government will be conducted in cyberspace, while the digital database will be completed, along with platforms for connections between people, businesses and the local administration. The province will also work to ensure safety for online transactions, according to the resolution.



Participants noted that Binh Phuoc is one of the first localities to build smart urban areas with positive outcomes, including the smooth operations of the provincial Intelligent Operation Center (IOC).

An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)

According to the provincial Department of Information and Communications, in 2025, Binh Phuoc also aims to strengthen the growth of information and communications technology (ICT) industry, as well as digital economy activities on the Internet. In 2025, each sector is expected to contribute 7-10% to the province’s GRDP.



Mai Thanh Hai from the National Digital Transformation Authority advised Binh Phuoc to focus on speeding up digital transformation in the field of tourism to enhance visitors’ experience, while developing its strengths in smart agriculture and forestry, bringing its agro-forestry-fisheries to e-commerce platforms, and digitalising its supply chain for exports to enhance the value of local products.



At the same time, Binh Phuoc should design policies to attract and train IT human resources, while building regulations to ensure all State agency operations are conducted in cyberspace, and all documents are signed digitally, thus putting an end to paper documents, he said.



He added that Binh Phuoc should cooperate with large-scale telecommunications to pilot comprehensive digitalisation models./.

