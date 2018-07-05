Visitors at Binh Thuan's beach (Photo: VNA)

Binh Thuan (VNA) – The south-central province of Binh Thuan has seen a 12 percent growth in the number of visitors so far this year, thanks to the locality’s efforts to develop a safe and friendly tourism environment and enhance service quality.



In June, Binh Thuan welcomed 430,000 visitors, pushing the total number of tourists to the province to around 2.6 million in the first six months of 2018, a rise of 11.6 percent year-on-year.



Of the total, 334,000 were foreigners, mostly Chinese, Russian, Korean, and Thai – a rise of 13.9 percent for this majority demographic year-on-year.



Binh Thuan’s tourism revenue in the January-June period was estimated at 6.35 trillion VND (279 million USD), up 18.8 percent year-on-year.



In recent years, Binh Thuan has become popular among tourists thanks to its beautiful landscapes, stunning beaches, and friendly and safe environment. It has 192km of coast featuring idyllic beaches, impressive landscapes, a clean environment, along with many national historical and cultural relics and festivals.



The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has coordinated with the Tourism Association of the province to launch a summer promotion programme for 2018, with reductions in hotel and tourism service prices by 10-50 percent across the province, along with many other promotional offers.



To complete its goal of luring 5.75 million visitors in 2018, including 670,000 foreigners, and a revenue of 12.85 trillion VND (565.4 million USD), the province will continue applying comprehensive measures such as raising public awareness of building a culture of healthy and friendly behaviour for tourism activities.



The department will closely inspect accommodation facilities and travel agents, control service prices to make sure goods and service prices are the same as listed prices, and strictly handle any violations.



The provincial tourism sector will also increase the quality of products and tours, with top priorities on sea and island tourism, aiming to turn Binh Thuan into a sea sports-tourism hub for the nation. -VNA