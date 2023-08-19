This is viewed by Binh Thuan province in particular and Vietnam in general as a golden chance to attract more international visitor.

Since COVID-19, Binh Thuan province has faced numerous difficulties in attracting international tourists. In the first half of this year, though visitor numbers grew strongly, with 133,000 arrivals, it was still down by some 64% compared to the same period of pre-pandemic 2019.

Tourism businesses in the province expect that the new visa policies will help boost the development of the country’s tourism industry in the time to come, targeting high-paying, long-stay visitors.

Tourism and accommodation businesses in Binh Thuan have told their tourism partners in key markets such as Europe, the US, and Asia about the new immigration policies, so they may prepare appropriately.

With the new adjustments to the visa policy, along with careful preparations in human resources and services, it is hoped that more international visitors will come to Binh Thuan.

Binh Thuan attracted some 847,000 more visitors in total during July, an increase of nearly 63% over the same period of 2022.

During the first 7 months of the year, it welcomed more than 5.3 million visitors, up over 82% over the same period last year and reaching 79% of the annual plan./.

VNA