Business Vietnam, Chile push forward trade Vietnam highly values Chile’s role and always considers Chile one of its top important partners in the region, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told Ambassador of Chile to Vietnam Sergio Narea during a reception in Hanoi on July 6.

Business Mitani Sangyo group explores investment opportunities in Binh Duong Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Duong southern province Nguyen Van Loi held a meeting with Special Advisor of Mitani Sangyo group of Japan Mitani Mitsuru on July 6 to discuss investment possibilities.

Business Vietjet Air, EL AL Israel Airlines discuss cooperation Leaders of Vietnam's budget carrier Vietjet Air and EL AL Israel Airlines had a working session in Israel on July 5 to discuss opportunities and prospects for cooperation in the near future.