Videos PM’s conclusions to draw foreign tourist arrivals released The Government Office has recently released Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s conclusions at a conference promoting foreign tourist arrivals in Vietnam.

Travel Measures sought to attract visitors from China A conference discussing measures to attract Chinese tourists to Vietnam was held on January 9 by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) in Mong Cai city, the northeastern border province of Quang Ninh.

Travel Khanh Hoa focuses on tourism attraction plan for 2023 As 2023 brings new opportunities for tourism development, the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa is looking to establish itself as a key tourism hub in the country.

Travel PM’s conclusions to draw foreign tourist arrivals released The Government Office has recently released Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s conclusions at a conference promoting foreign tourist arrivals in Vietnam.