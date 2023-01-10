Binh Thuan targets 6.5 million visitors in 2023
The south-central province of Binh Thuan, which is hosting the Visit Vietnam Year 2023, aims to attract 6.5 million visitors this year, including 200,000 foreigners, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Mui Ke Ga in Binh Thuan (Photo: dulichbinhthuan.com.vn)Binh Thuan (VNA) – The south-central province of Binh Thuan, which is hosting the Visit Vietnam Year 2023, aims to attract 6.5 million visitors this year, including 200,000 foreigners, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The local tourism sector also set a target of 15.9 trillion VND (677.98 million USD) in revenue in the year, heard a conference held by the department on January 9.
To this end, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Minh asked the department to settle existing problems to boost cultural, sport and tourism development, while enhancing the quality of cultural, sport and tourism activities, making the sector one of the three pillars of the province’s economy.
Minh said that the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 is a great chance to introduce and promote its intangible cultural heritage values of Vietnam in general and Binh Thuan in particular, creating a motivation for the tourism sector to recover and grow in the new period.
Along with preparing for hosting the Visit Vietnam Year 2023, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism is rolling out measures to lure more domestic visitors and recover the international tourism market, while implementing the planning scheme of Mui Ne national tourist site until 2040 with a vision to 2050 right after it is approved.
The department will also focus on speeding up the construction of cultural and tourism works.
Binh Thuan has been ready for Visit Vietnam Year 2023. (Photo: VNA)Under the theme “Binh Thuan – Green Convergence”, the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 focuses on green products, clean energy, creating a friendly and safe environment, preserving and promoting cultural heritages and good traditional values of the nation, heading to a green growth and tourism development associated with other economic sectors for sustainable development.
There are more than 200 activities held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in cooperation with Binh Thuan all year round as well as many events in 41 provinces and cities across the country.
According to director of the department Bui The Nhan, Binh Thuan welcomed 5.7 million visitors last year, 3.2 times higher than that in 2021, with revenue of about 13.68 trillion VND, a 3.29-fold increase./.