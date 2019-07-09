Binh Thuan dragon fruits on sale at a Big C super market (Source: nhandan.org)

Some 500 tonnes of dragon fruits from the southern province of Binh Thuan are expected to be sold at Big C supermarket and GO! Market chains in the northern region from July 7-14.Customers can buy Binh Thuan’s special fruits which were purchased directly from growers and co-operatives at Big C supermarket and GO! Market chains for 23,900 VND (1.03 USD) per kilo.To enhance the brand of Binh Thuan dragon fruits, supermarkets are also offering processed food and drinks such as smoothies, juices and cakes made of dragon fruits.Binh Thuan is the hub for dragon fruits, most of which is exported to China through unofficial channels.The provincial People's Committee has worked with Thailand’s Central Group, which owns the Big C chain, to promote the Binh Thuan’s dragon fruit brand in the domestic market.Dragon fruit is a key agricultural product of Binh Thuan province, according to a representative of the Central Group. The fruit is also part of the national "One Commune, One Product" promotion programme that the group is supporting.-VNA