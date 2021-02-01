Politics Infographic Comparison of structure of 13th tenure Party Central Committee members The 13th National Party Congress on January 30 announced the names of newly elected Party Central Committee members, including 180 official and 20 alternate members.

Politics Nguyen Phu Trong re-elected to be Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, for the third time, during the first plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on January 31.

Politics Indian researcher highlights Vietnam’s achievement under Party leadership The website of India’s Vivekananda International Fund (VIF) has run an article by senior researcher Brig Vinod Anand highlighting achievements of Vietnam under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam as well as the Vietnam-India relationship after the party’s 13th National Congress.