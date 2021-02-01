Biography of Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of 13th Party Central Committee
Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of 13th Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – On February 1, at the closing session of the 13th National Party Congress, the congress’s Presidium announced the results of the election of the Politburo, the Party General Secretary, the Secretariat, the Inspection Commission, and the head of the Inspection Commission of the 13th Party Central Committee.
Accordingly, in its first plenum, the 13th Party Central Committee elected Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the 12th Party Central, as General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committe at very high consensus.
The following is the biography of Nguyen Phu Trong.
- Date of birth: April 14, 1944
- Ethnicity: Kinh
- Family background: Poor peasant
- Native place: Dong Hoi commune, Dong Anh district, Hanoi
- Current residency: 5 Thien Quang Street, Nguyen Du Wward, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi
- Occupation when recruited: Student
- Date of Party admission: December 19, 1967
- Date of official admission to the Party: December 19, 1968
- Education:
General education: 10-year education system graduation
Qualification: Graduated from the Philology Faculty of the University of Hanoi (now the Vietnam National University – Hanoi).
Academic title, degree: Professor, PhD in politics (majoring in Party building)
Political theory: High-level
Foreign language: Russian D, English B
- Awards: First-class Resistance War Medal, Medal for Cultural Cause, and medals for the cause of the press and the young generations, among others.
- Official member of the Party Central Committee in the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th tenures;
- Member of the Political Bureau in the 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th tenures;
- Deputy to the National Assembly in the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th tenures.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)SUMMARY OF CAREER
- 1957-1963: Student at the Nguyen Gia Thieu school in Gia Lam District, Hanoi
- 1963-1967: Student at the Philology Faculty of the University of Hanoi (now the Vietnam National University – Hanoi).
- December 1967- July 1968: Officer at the Documentation Desk of the Study Review (now the Communist Review)
- July 1968 - August 1973: Officer of the Party Building Department of the Communist Review; experiencing a period of internship in Thanh Oai District, Ha Tay Province (now Hanoi) in 1971; Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union cell of the Communist Review from 1969 to 1973
- August 1973 – April 1976: Undergoing a political-economic post-graduate course at the High-level Nguyen Ai Quoc Party School (now the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics), member of the executive board of the Party cell
- May 1976 - August 1980: Editorial staff of the Party Building Department of the Communist Review, Deputy Secretary of the Party cell
- September 1980 - August 1981: Study Russian language at the High-level Nguyen Ai Quoc Party School (now the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics)
- September 1981 - July 1983: Intern and defending Associate PhD thesis (now PhD thesis) at the Party Building Department of the Academy of Social Sciences of the Soviet Union
- August 1983 - February 1989: Deputy head of the Party Building Department, the Communist Review (October 1983); head of the Party Building Department, the Communist Review (September 1987); Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Communist Review (July 1985-December 1988) and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Communist Review (December 1988-December 1991)
- March 1989 – April 1990: Member of the Editorial Board of the Communist Review
- May 1990 – July 1991: Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review
- August 1991 – August 1996: Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review
- January 1994: Elected as a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Central Committee at the mid-term national conference in the 7th tenure
- June 1996: Reelected as a member of the Party Central Committee at the 8th National Party Congress
- August 1996 - February 1998: Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, head of the Hanoi Party Committee’s Popularisation and Education Board
- December 1997: Elected as a member of the 8th Political Bureau at the 4th meeting of the 8th Party Central Committee
- February 1998 - January 2000: In charge of the Party's ideological-cultural and scientific-educational affairs
- August 1999-April 2001: Joining the standing board of the Political Bureau
- March 1998 - August 2006: Vice Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council (March 1998-November 2001); Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, in charge of the Party's theoretical work (November 2001-August 2006)
- January 2000: Secretary of the 12th Hanoi Party Committee
- December 2000: Elected as Secretary of the 13th Hanoi Party Committee at the 13th Party Congress of Hanoi city
- April 2001: Reelected as a member of the Party Central Committee and the Political Bureau at the 9th National Party Congress
- May 2002 - now: Deputy of the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th National Assembly
- December 2005: Elected as Secretary of the 14th Party Committee of Hanoi (until June 2006) at the 15th Party Congress of the city
- April 2006: Re-elected as a member of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo at the 10th National Party Congress
- June 2006 – July 2011: Chairman of the 11th and 12th National Assembly, Secretary of the National Assembly's Party Organisation, and member of the Council for National Defence and Security
- January 2011-January 2021: General Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th, 13th tenures; Secretary of the Central Military Commission
- February 2013 – now: Head of the Central Steering Committee on Corruption Prevention and Control
- August 2016 - now: Taking part in the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Commission of the 2015-2020 tenure.
- October, 2018 - now: President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council in the 2016-2021 tenure, Honorary President of the Vietnam Red Cross.
- January 2021: Reelected as a member of the Party Central Committee in the 2021-2026 tenure at the 13th National Party Congress, and reelected as General Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 2021-2026 tenure at the first plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee./.