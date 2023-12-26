Society Deputy PM orders greater efforts in IUU fishing fight Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has requested ministers, heads of relevant agencies, and chairpersons of the People's Committees of coastal localities to implement strategic and long-term solutions, and realise urgent tasks and priorities to have the European Commission (EC)’s "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese seafood removed as soon as possible.

Society Vietnamese women in Russia celebrate New Year The Vietnam Women’s Union's chapter in Russia organised the “Homeland Spring” event at Sadovod shopping centre on December 24 to welcome Christmas and New Year 2024.

Society Vietnamese, Lao Parties' newspapers strengthen ties A delegation of Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of Vietnam, led by its Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dinh Nhu Hoan on December 25 paid a courtesy visit to Khamphanh Pheuyavong, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Propaganda and Training.