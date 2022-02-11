Bitter cold to linger on in northern region for another week
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The northern and north-central regions will go through another bitter cold week which is likely to stay on until February 20, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
Scattered rains and showers are expected across the north throughout the next week, with fog forecast at nights and in early mornings.
Hanoi will see torrential rains and thunderstorm over the next three days, but it will be warmer with the sun shining from February 17.
Meanwhile, it will be sunny in the south-central, Central Highlands and southern regions, with showers and thunderstorms expected in the evening and at night, during the period./.