People in Thua Thien-Hue province join the voluntary blood donation campaign (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien Hue (VNA) – The Red Journey voluntary blood donation campaign was held in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on July 14, attract a large number of youth union members, young people, members of armed forces and teachers.



This is the third time Thua Thien-Hue has organised the Red Journey voluntary blood donation campaign.



The organisers expected to collect around 2,000 blood units from donors during the campaign on July 14.



Previously, the campaign was launched in the province’s Phong Dien and Quang Dien districts, gathering 945 blood units.



The organisers took this occasion to present 18 gift packages to poor patients who are undergoing treatment at the Centre for Hematology and Blood Transfusion under the Hue Central Hospital.



A day earlier, the Red Journey came to the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.



The event, the fourth of its kind organised in Cao Bang, attracted over 1,000 blood donators.



Up to 421 units of blood donated during the event was transferred to the provincial General Hospital.



Earlier, more than 200 units of blood were collected in Phuc Hoa district of Cao Bang province.



On the occasion, the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, the provincial Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation Campaign, and philanthropists presented gifts to 20 poor patients and children at the hospital.-VNA