Staff members of the NIHBT donate blood at the campaign (Photo: www.nhandan.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The annual blood donation campaign held by the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) after Tet (Lunar New Year) began in Hanoi on February 22.

Director of the NIHBT Bach Quoc Khanh said that during this time, there is a lack of blood available for use while blood demand in hospitals and health facilities often rises after Tet.

Staff members of the NIHBT registered to donate on this occasion, he added, calling on agencies and organisations to take part in blood donation campaigns.

The NIHBT needs a minimum of 1,500 units of blood daily for emergencies and medical treatment at 180 hospitals in Hanoi and northern provinces. Of the amount, 45 percent needs to be Type O, equivalent to about 700 units.



Following Tet, the annual Red Spring Festival will be held in a week, starting from March 10. The blood bank expects to collect 1,000 – 2,000 units of blood each day during the festival.-VNA