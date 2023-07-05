World São Paulo Forum declares Cuba Universal Heritage of Dignity​ The 26th meeting of the São Paulo Forum on July 4 declared Cuba a Universal Heritage of Dignity for maintaining its heroic resistance against blockades over the past six decades.

World Thai parliament has new House Speaker Leader of the Prachachat Party Wan Muhamad Noor Matha was elected speaker of the 26th House of Representatives of Thailand at the lower house’s first session on July 4.

World German media: amendments to Vietnam's immigration law to help tourism bound back The Vietnamese National Assembly’s adoption of the law on amendments to a number of articles of the Law on Foreigners’ Entry into, Exit from, Transit through, and Residence in Vietnam will contribute to attracting more international tourists to the Southeast Asian nation and boost its socio-economic development, said the German travel site reisetopia.de.