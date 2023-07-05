Blue economy has potential to become ASEAN's new growth engine: Indonesian official
Blue economy has big potential to become a new engine for the development of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN), an Indonesia’s senior official has said.
Cat Ba archipelago in Vietnam's northern city of Hai Phong has a lot of potential marine resources.(Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) –
Indonesian Minister of National Development Planning Suharso Monoarfa made the statement at the opening ceremony of the 2023 ASEAN Blue Economy Forum held in Bangka Belitung island province from July 2-4.
The event drew the participation of hundreds of delegates from ASEAN countries as well as private stakeholders and thinktank.
Minister Monoarfa said that in the past years, the blue sea economy was not only considered a joint effort of ASEAN member countries to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic but also a growth engine for the region.
The transition to a blue sea economy will create an opportunity to boost Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and assist ASEAN member countries to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs), he went on.
Monoarfa said that during the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023, Indonesia is committed to building a blue sea economic framework that will serve as a platform to establish common perceptions and plans to promote the blue sea economy in the region.
The 2023 ASEAN Blue Economy Forum included discussions on the draft ASEAN Blue Sea Economic Framework, cooperation and financing of the blue sea economy, the launch of the Indonesia Blue Economy Road Map, a showcase of blue economy potential as well as field trips to some geoparks in Bangka Belitung./.