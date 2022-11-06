Culture - Sports Muong ethnic people working to preserve traditional musical instrument The “Cong chieng”, or “gong”, is a traditional musical instrument of the Muong ethnic people, who consider it a treasure of their family and have strived to preserve it through the generations.

Culture - Sports H’mong Hoa ethnic minority preserving traditional embroidery Despite the impact of modern life and clothing, the H’Mong Hoa ethnic people in Yên Sơn district in the northern province of Tuyen Quang, still wear their colourful traditional outfits in daily life. These outfits are not just clothing in the eyes of the H’Mong Hoa, but are also a prominent and unique cultural feature that needs to be preserved and promoted.