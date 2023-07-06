Videos Vietnam endowed with abundant resources to develop cultural tourism With cultural richness and a vast array of tangible and intangible cultural heritages, Vietnam is endowed with abundant resources for the development of cultural tourism.

Business Hanoi-Hai Phong trains to be operated daily at Hanoi station Two passenger trains from the capital city of Hanoi to the northern port city of Hai Phong will be organised at the Hanoi station on all days in the week starting July 13, instead of just weekends and holidays like now, the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has announced.

Travel Vietnam hoped to welcome 12 million foreign tourists this year thanks to new visa policy Vietnam’s new visa policy may help the country welcome 12 million foreign tourists this year, far surpassing the target of 8 million set previously, said Hoang Nhan Chinh, Secretariat Director of the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board (TAB).