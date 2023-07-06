Boat service links Da Nang city and Ly Son islands
Phu Quoc Express JSC has resumed the sea route between the central city of Da Nang and the Ly Son islands, off the coast of central Quang Ngai province, using 286-seater boats for the 152km sea trip from the middle of July.
A double-hull boat of Phu Quoc Express operates on a sea route. (Photo courtesy of Phu Quoc Express)Quang Ngai (VNS/VNA) - Phu Quoc Express JSC has resumed the sea route between the central city of Da Nang and the Ly Son islands, off the coast of central Quang Ngai province, using 286-seater boats for the 152km sea trip from the middle of July.
The company said the re-operation of the route aims to provide safe and comfortable conditions for tourists travelling from Da Nang to the popular islands in a two-and-a-half-hour trip.
It said the double-hull boat allows sea trips even in rough weather with windspeeds at up to 74km per hour.
Tourists can depart for Ly Son islands at 7am on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and return to Da Nang from 2pm on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
A one-way ticket for the journey ranges between 270,000 VND (10.8 USD) to 450,000 VND (18 USD).
To provide service for residents travelling from the mainland of Quang Ngai province to Ly Son islands, Phu Quoc Express also launched a new high-speed daily boat trip, offering tickets starting from 218,000 (8.70 USD) to 288,000 VND (11.50 USD) with a 35-min travel time.
Local islanders will enjoy a prioritised ticket price from 140,000 VND (5.60 USD) to 275,000 (11 USD) for each trip, while kids will get a ticket price of 160,000 VND (6.40 USD).
It said people with disabilities and the elderly will be reserved at 154,000 VND (6.16 USD) and 175,000 VND (7 USD), respectively.
It’s the first time a sea route uses a double-hull boat in central Vietnam, offering more options for visitors spending time on the islands.
The boats will depart from Da Nang’s Han River port to Ly Son islands.
The islands, 24km off the coast of Quang Ngai, have emerged as a top destination since 2014, and host around 200,000 visitors per year.
Currently, a fleet of six vessels with a total of 1,200 seats is operating from Sa Ky Port in Quang Ngai to Ly Son Islands, able to carry 3,000 passengers to the islands during the high season.
Two other vessels carry 100 passengers between the Islands and An Bình Isle every day.
The Phu Quoc Express JSC is operating sea routes connecting Vung Tau, Can Tho, Ca Mau, Rach Gia, Ha Tien to the islands of Con Dao, Phu Quoc and Nam Du with 300-seat and 600-seat boats.
The company was selected as a qualified logistics and transport supplier providing services for the US naval aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan on their visits to Da Nang in 2017 and 2023, respectively.
The central provinces of Quang Nam and Quang Ngai, and Da Nang city proposed a plan to develop a sea-linked tour from Da Nang to Cham islands and Tam Hai island of Quang Nam, as well as the Ly Son islands, using speed boats./.