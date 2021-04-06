Society Campaign to be held for World Intellectual Property Day An online campaign will be held to mark World Intellectual Property Day 2021 (April 26) themed “Intellectual property and small businesses: Taking big ideas to market”.

Society Vietnamese intellectuals in Germany have high expectations of new government The new government should set forth policies to facilitate investment and connectivity between overseas Vietnamese and Vietnamese-German entrepreneurs and experts in Germany with the homeland, said several Vietnamese intellectuals in the European country when being asked about their expectations of Vietnam’s newly-elected government.