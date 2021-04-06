Boeing 737 Max allowed to transit through Vietnam’s airspace
The Ministry of Transport has agreed with a proposal from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to allow the Boeing 737 Max aircraft to transit through Vietnam’s airspace.
A Boeing 737 Max aircraft. (Photo: Shutterstock)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Transport has agreed with a proposal from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to allow the Boeing 737 Max aircraft to transit through Vietnam’s airspace.
The proposal was made based on Boeing’s corrective work; assessments from major aviation authorities around the world, such as the US’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Transport Canada Civil Aviation, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA); and the aircraft’s performance indicators.
The ministry also requested that CAAV update it on information from aviation authorities in Russia, Australia, and China.
In March 2019, the CAAV decided to nullify the granted licenses and not to grant new ones for flights using the Boeing 737 Max to operate in Vietnam’s airspace.
The move was made following the Ethiopian Airlines crash a few days before, which was the second involving the Boeing 737 Max in just several months.
However, the ban on the aircraft has been lifted by most of the countries worldwide, except for China, Russia, Australia and Southeast Asian nations, according to the FAA and Boeing./.