Boeing opens first office in Vietnam
US plane maker Boeing has announced that it opened its first office in Vietnam, along with another in Jakarta, Indonesia, with a view to expanding the company’s presence in Southeast Asia.
Alexander Feldman (Source: Boeing)
“Boeing’s presence in Indonesia and Vietnam will support the company’s growth objectives across its commercial airplanes, defense and services businesses”, it said in its announcement released on August 23.
The same day, Boeing announced the appointment of Alexander Feldman as the new president of the company’s Southeast Asia business. Feldman will be based in Singapore and oversee the company’s strategy and operations as Boeing expands its regional presence.
Previously, Feldman was president and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC) for more than 12 years and also served as its chairman in 2020-2021 helping to steer the Council through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am proud to join Boeing, one of the world’s iconic brands, and a strong and growing partner to one of the fastest-growing and most consequential markets in the world: Southeast Asia,” said Feldman.
“With over 380 million people under the age of 35, Southeast Asia will bolster Boeing’s growth for decades to come and support hundreds of thousands of American jobs as well as countless others across the region,” he added.
As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top US exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact./.