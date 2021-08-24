Business More Japanese consumers prefer Vietnamese cashew nuts More Japanese consumers prefer Vietnamese cashew nuts, reflected through an expansion of the market share of the product in the country’s total import value.

Business Vietnam National Brands Week 2021 opens in Singapore The Vietnam National Brands Week 2021 – Hybrid Expo on Halal and Processed Food Products kicked off at an exhibition centre in Changi airport of Singapore on August 23.

Business Vietnamese unicorn seeks ways to attract capital from US stock market VNG Corporation, a technology "unicorn" of Vietnam, is considering listing shares in the United States through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) at a valuation of about 2-3 billion USD.

Business MoIT sustains anti-dumping duty on Malaysia’s H-shaped steel The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to maintain the anti-dumping measure imposed on some H-shaped steel products from Malaysia since April 2021.