Book exhibition features President Ho Chi Minh’s imprints
A book exhibition themed “Ho Chi Minh Imprints” opened in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 27, introducing more than 800 book titles featuring the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh published by Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House.
According to Director of the publishing house Pham Minh Tuan, the exhibition will run until May 21 to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the Liberation Day and 123rd birthday of the late leader.
Books displayed at the event have high theoretical and practical values, giving visitors, especially youngsters, better understanding on the life and devotions of President Ho Chi Minh to the nation and people of Vietnam, encouraging them to study and follow the leader’s teachings.
Along with exploring the books directly, visitors can find them online at website stbook.vn, he said.
Nguyen Thi Thu Trang, a student from Can Tho Technical Economic College, said that through the exhibition, she feels more proud of the national leader and grateful to previous generations, while being inspired to make more contributions to the national construction./.