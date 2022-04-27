Society Dong Nai lays martyrs of Rung Sac commando to rest A memorial and burial ceremony was held in Nhon Trach district of the Central Highlands province of Dong Nai to lay to rest 28 martyrs of Army Corp 10 under the Rung Sac (Sac Forest) Commando.

Videos Vietnam temporarily stops health declaration for arrivals Arrivals entering Vietnam via all border gates will no longer have to fill and submit health declaration forms from April 27, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Society Vietnamese, Chinese border guards conduct joint patrols Border guards in the northern province of Lao Cai and He Khou Border Gate in China's Yunnan province held joint border patrols on April 27 after a two-month delay due to COVID-19

Society Gifts presented to Truong Sa soldiers, citizens A working delegation led by Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Bong, Political Commissar of the Vietnam People’s Navy, visited officials, soldiers and people living in Truong Sa island district offshore Khanh Hoa south-central province and on DK1 platform on April 19-27.