Culture - Sports Mekong Delta photo festival opens for entrants An art photo festival showcasing the beauty of the landscape and local people of the Mekong Delta is calling for entries from photographers living in the region.

Culture - Sports Hue city to become capital of Ao Dai Thua Thien – Hue Provincial People’s Committee has approved the project entitled “Hue – The capital of Ao Dai” to affirm the value and position of Hue’s Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) in the culture of the ancient capital and the country.