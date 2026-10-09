Book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Vietnam in the New Era” debuts

At the invitation of the Labour Party of Mexico, a delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam led by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, paid a working visit to Mexico from October 6–8, 2026, and attended the 30th international seminar on theoretical exchanges on the role of political parties and a new society in Mexico City. The book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Vietnam in the New Era” is the result of a collaboration between the Vietnam News Agency and the Mexican Labour Party.