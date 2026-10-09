Book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Vietnam in the New Era” debuts

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Copies of the book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Vietnam in the New Era” are presented to heads of delegations attending the seminar. (Photo: Phi Hung/VNA correspondent in Mexico)
Copies of the book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Vietnam in the New Era” are presented to heads of delegations attending the seminar. (Photo: Phi Hung/VNA correspondent in Mexico)
A delegate holds a copy of the book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Viet Nam in the New Era,” a collection of selected articles and speeches by Vietnamese Party General Secretary and President To Lam. (Photo: Phi Hung/VNA correspondent in Mexico)
A delegate holds a copy of the book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Viet Nam in the New Era,” a collection of selected articles and speeches by Vietnamese Party General Secretary and President To Lam. (Photo: Phi Hung/VNA correspondent in Mexico)
The head of the Paraguayan delegation is delighted to receive a copy of the book. (Photo: Phi Hung/VNA correspondent in Mexico)
The head of the Paraguayan delegation is delighted to receive a copy of the book. (Photo: Phi Hung/VNA correspondent in Mexico)
Copies of the book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Vietnam in the New Era” are presented to heads of delegations attending the seminar. (Photo: Phi Hung/VNA correspondent in Mexico)
Copies of the book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Vietnam in the New Era” are presented to heads of delegations attending the seminar. (Photo: Phi Hung/VNA correspondent in Mexico)
A delegate attentively read the book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Viet Nam in the New Era.” (Photo: Phi Hung/VNA correspondent in Mexico)
A delegate attentively read the book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Viet Nam in the New Era.” (Photo: Phi Hung/VNA correspondent in Mexico)
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hoang Phuc Lam presents copies of the book to delegates attending the seminar. (Photo: Phi Hung/VNA correspondent in Mexico)
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hoang Phuc Lam presents copies of the book to delegates attending the seminar. (Photo: Phi Hung/VNA correspondent in Mexico)
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, presents the book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Viet Nam in the New Era” to Pedro Vazquez Gonzalez, Chairman of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies’ Foreign Affairs Committee. (Photo: Phi Hung/VNA correspondent in Mexico)
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, presents the book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Viet Nam in the New Era” to Pedro Vazquez Gonzalez, Chairman of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies’ Foreign Affairs Committee. (Photo: Phi Hung/VNA correspondent in Mexico)
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, presents the book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Viet Nam in the New Era” to Sofia Carvajal, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Mexico’s Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). (Photo: Phi Hung/VNA correspondent in Mexico) ​
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, presents the book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Viet Nam in the New Era” to Sofia Carvajal, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Mexico’s Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). (Photo: Phi Hung/VNA correspondent in Mexico) ​
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Book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Vietnam in the New Era” debuts

At the invitation of the Labour Party of Mexico, a delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam led by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, paid a working visit to Mexico from October 6–8, 2026, and attended the 30th international seminar on theoretical exchanges on the role of political parties and a new society in Mexico City. The book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Vietnam in the New Era” is the result of a collaboration between the Vietnam News Agency and the Mexican Labour Party.

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