Dien Bien (VNA) - The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House and the Party Committee of northern Dien Bien province on April 17 unveiled a series of books marking the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory.

The book “Dien Bien Phu – Lich su va ky uc” (Dien Bien Phu – History and memories) compiles selected articles and analyses about the Dien Bien Phu campaign by leaders and generals who were directly involved in the campaign, as well as scientists, commentators, writers and journalists from both in and outside the country.

The book "Anh hung, chien si Dien Bien Phu” (Heroes, soldiers of Dien Bien Phu) serves as a heartfelt tribute, honouring the contributions of the heroes, martyrs, soldiers, young volunteers and frontline workers who played crucial roles in the Dien Bien Phu campaign and other battlefields during the resistance war against French colonialists.

Meanwhile, the book “Vo Nguyen Giap – Vi tuong cua nhan dan” (Vo Nguyen Giap - The People's General", published in Vietnamese-English, Vietnamese-French, Vietnamese-Spanish, Vietnamese-Chinese and Vietnamese-Arabic languages, delves into the life and revolutionary career of the General, the esteemed elder brother of the Vietnam People's Army and the beloved Commander-in-Chief of Vietnamese military generals and soldiers.

Numerous book titles about the land, culture, prominent historical figures and personalities of Dien Bien province were also published on this occasion.

The books are also available in the digital format, catering to readers both at home and abroad via the publisher’s official website sachquocgia.vn./.