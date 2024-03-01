Politics Vietnam calls for breakthrough measures for CLV development triangle area Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam should outline breakthrough measures for infrastructure and human resources development as well as institutional reform so as to carry out and build cooperation plans for the Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle Area, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said on March 1.

Politics PM to attend ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, pay official visits to Australia, New Zealand Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse will attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia dialogue relations, and pay official visits to Australia and New Zealand from March 5-11, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

Politics Vietnam, Ireland to forge cooperation in numerous spheres Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defense of Ireland Micheál Martin agreed on orientations and measures to strengthen the relations between the two countries in the time ahead, during their talks in Ireland on February 29.