Society Unilever to fund sanitation upgrades at 1,100 schools Green-Clean-Healthy School,’ an initiative by Unilever Vietnam and the Ministry of Education and Training, will support 1,100 primary schools around the country in improving their facilities and sanitation this year at a cost of 22 billion VND (954,800 USD).

Society Infographic Vietnam to receive 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 Vietnam is expected to secure 60 million doses in 2021 as the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) initiative and AstraZeneca has committed 30 million doses to the country.

Society Four Vietnamese universities enter THE’s Impact Rankings 2021 Four Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Impact Rankings 2021 by Times Higher Education, the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Society Unique architecture of King Bao Dai mansion in Hanoi The mansion of King Bao Dai, the last king of Vietnam’s last feudal dynasty, is located at 186 Ngoc Ha street, Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district. It features luxurious classic French architecture and royal lifestyle.