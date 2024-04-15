Brand building common responsibility of whole society: ministry
Building and developing product brands is a common responsibility of the whole society, not a single ministry, sector, locality, or organisation, said Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Workers clean bird's nest at a factory in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Building and developing product brands is a common responsibility of the whole society, not a single ministry, sector, locality, or organisation, said Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, he said the continuous improvement of the nation brand of Vietnam in the world rankings comes as a result of the Party’s proper guidelines and the Government’s strong directions in respect of economic, political, diplomatic, cultural, and social affairs, which have contributed to the country’s prestige and stature in the international arena.
The business community, especially those having products granted the “Vietnam Value” title, has also exerted tireless efforts in building and developing brands for products and enterprises, thereby helping raise the value and standing of the nation brand in the world, he noted.
Particularly, Phu added, despites difficulties, challenges, and adverse impacts of economic and geopolitical tensions in many regions worldwide, enterprises have managed to elevate the standing while affirming the value, quality, and brands of their products and themselves in domestic and international markets thanks to their proactiveness, creativity, and self-reliance.
The Vietnam Value Programme has also been carried out in the right direction, helping build and promote the image of Vietnam as a country with quality goods and services in both domestic and international markets. As a result, the nation brand of Vietnam has quickly moved up in the global rankings, he went on.
VIETRADE Director Vu Ba Phu (Photo: ttdn.vn)The official said many enterprises with quality products, a number of developed economic sectors, and multiple typical products of regions will form an important basis for elevating the brand of a nation. On the other hand, when the brand of a nation is promoted in international markets, it is a guarantee of the prestige of enterprises, sectors, and localities of that nation. This will help foster competitiveness, investment attraction, and foreign trade.
To continue building brands and increasing export value of Vietnam’s key products, in 2024 and beyond, it is necessary to keep improving all-level authorities and sectors’ awareness of brand building and development so that due attention and resources are given to the work.
Ministries, sectors, localities, and business associations need to overhaul brand building and development plans, step up capacity building for stakeholders, and assist with registering and protecting brands as well as advertising products, especially key and potential ones, in key foreign markets.
In addition, brand building and development must be conducted concurrently at the national, regional - local - sectoral, and enterprise levels, according to the VIETRADE official./.