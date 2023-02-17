Travel An Giang province works to establish itself as tourist magnet An Giang province is planning a number of activities to boost tourism so as to become one of the leading destinations in the Mekong Delta.

Travel HCM City designs unique tourism products Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on building unique tourism products to optimise its resources for the development of the smoke-free industry in the post-pandemic period.

Travel Mustard flowers cover rocky plateau in yellow hue The Dong Van karst plateau in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, surrounded by rugged terrain, has put on new coat as mustard flower fields blanket the area in yellow.

Travel China proposed to resume outbound tours to Vietnam The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has proposed China resume outbound travel tours to Vietnam to improve and recover tourism between the two countries.