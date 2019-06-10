The firework display of Brazil at the 2019 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (Photo: VNA)

- Brazil and Belgium have lit up the night with fireworks at the 2019 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival on Han river at the weekend.Participating for the first time, the two teams wowed spectators with their performances on the second night of the festival.While Brazil featured traditional ‘Samba’ dances with rapid-fire launches above the Han river, Belgium showed off firework art and music mimicking a slow-running river.Brazil told the story of the Amazon River, while the Scheldt running through Antwerp was portrayed through ballads and colourful fireworks lasting 20 minutes.This year’s event, titled ‘Stories by the Rivers’, will see teams using fireworks to present the rivers in their countries during the month-long festival.The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival – the 10th edition since 2008 – will feature teams from Russia, Brazil, Belgium, Finland, England, China, Italy and Vietnam lighting up the Han river from June 1 to July 7.-VNA