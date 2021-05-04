Culture - Sports Vietnam Day at MGIMO returns to Russia “The Vietnam Day at MGIMO” (Moscow State Institute of International Relations) returned to the Russian capital city on April 29 (local time) with a host of events on the eve of the 46th anniversary of the National Reunification Day (April 30).

Culture - Sports Visiting historical places helps inspire patriotism April 30th is reunification day, one of the most important historical events of the nation. On the occasion, many people visit historical landmarks to learn more about the war and the value of peace.

Culture - Sports Hue Traditional Craft Festival to run for a month The Hue Traditional Craft Festival will be held for one month for the first time, from May 29 to June 26 in Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.