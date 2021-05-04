Brazilian films to be screened in Hanoi
A Brazilian film week will take place in Hanoi from May 10 – 14, hosted by the Brazilian Embassy in Vietnam.
Hanoi (VNA) - A Brazilian film week will take place in Hanoi from May 10 – 14, hosted by the Brazilian Embassy in Vietnam.
Five outstanding Brazilian movies, including Nise: The Heart of Madness, Jules and Dolores, Trinta, Rio 2096: A Story of Love and Fury, and Buddies, will be screened free of charge at the National Cinema Centre.
Through the event, the embassy wants to introduce unique characteristics of Brazilian culture to local audiences.
All the movies will be shown in their original language whilst featuring both English and Vietnamese subtitles./.