Ambassador of the UK to Vietnam Gareth Ward addresses the opening ceremony of InspireMe Festival (Source: Dangcongsan.vn)

- The InspireMe Festival, organised by the British Embassy in Vietnam with cooperation from the Hanoi People’s Committee opened in the capital city on November 9 to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Vietnam-UK diplomatic ties (1973-2018).Addressing the event, Ambassador of the UK to Vietnam Gareth Ward said that the festival showcased the creativity and dynamism of the UK, bringing inspiration from the country’s assorted fields.It is an opportunity for Vietnamese people to enjoy the festive atmosphere of the UK in the heart of Hanoi, he stated.The opening ceremony featured a fashion show with a combination of Vietnam’s traditional “ao dai” (long dress) and well-known UK brands.The three-day festival focuses on the three themes of “Innovation”, “Gender Equality”, and “Say No to Single-Use Plastic Products”, with a variety of activities.Vice Chairman of the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy highly appreciated that the festival dedicated a space on wildlife conservation and protection, as well as the fight against illegal wildlife trade in Vietnam.There are also typical products on display by more than 3,000 British enterprises that are operating in Vietnam in the fields of education, culture, sports, science-technology, fashion, music and linguistics.Visitors at the festival have the opportunity to watch the finale of a music contest, an outdoor screening, a photo exhibition featuring the UK’s landscape and culture and a Premier League livestream.Seminars on Holographic 3D technology, computing technology by 2025, vocational guidance, health, and gender equality in the workplace are also scheduled on the occasion. – VNA