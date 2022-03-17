British MPs back promotion of UK-Vietnam strategic partnership
Vietnamese Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK) Nguyen Hoang Long had a meeting in London on March 16 with the Chair of the British Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (BGIPU), MP John Whittingdale, and its members who vowed to help promote the strategic partnership between the two countries.
The diplomat emphasised the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in enhancing understanding between the two peoples which can contribute to the bilateral relations and help create a peaceful and stable international environment. He spoke highly of the implementation of the Global Britain strategy and the policy towards the Asia-Pacific region with a strong support from British MPs.
He briefed them on the fine development of the bilateral ties, including a 17-percent year-on-year increase in two-way trade to 6.6 billion USD after one year the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect, and strengthened educational collaboration.
Long expressed his belief that the bilateral economic and education cooperation will continue to be stepped up to bring about practical benefits for both businesses and peoples.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK) Nguyen Hoang Long (fourth from left) poses for a photo with British MPs (Photo: VNA)Updating the MPs on Vietnam’s situation and policies in pandemic prevention and control and economic recovery, he said that Vietnam officially reopened its doors to foreign tourists from March 15.
Welcoming the Vietnamese Government’s decision, the MPs said the country is currently a favourite destination among British visitors.
They also affirmed the BGIPU's support for the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership and agreed on priorities for bilateral cooperation, including areas with great development potential such as education, finance, renewable energy, and green transition.
At the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern./.