Politics ☀️ Morning digest June 30 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, China issue joint press release Vietnam and China have issued a joint press statement on the occasion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to China and attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin from June 25 to 28.

Politics Indonesian research fellow hails Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” Veeramalla Anjaiah, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) and senior journalist based in Jakarta, has commended Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” for its contributions to national achievements.

Politics Prime Minister hosts IMF’s Article IV consultation team Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 29 received a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headed by Sanjaya Panth, Deputy Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, who are on a working trip in Vietnam for Article IV consultation.