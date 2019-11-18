The fifth buckwheat flower festival opens in Ha Giang (Source: VNA)



Ha Giang (VNA) – The fifth buckwheat flower festival has been in full bloom in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang since mid-November with various cultural activities to last through December.

Themed “Pink color on karst plateau”, the event this year will not only highlight local buckwheat flowers, which come into full bloom these days, but also highlight local tourism products.

On the night of November 15, a traditional music show titled 'Lighting up the Plateau' was organised at Khau Vai traditional market in Meo Vạc district.

The official opening ceremony for the festival took place on November 16, at Dong Van town’s stadium, which combined music, arts and tourism products.

Visitors to the festival can have chances to experience how to make buckwheat cakes with local farmers and make mochi cakes using local buckwheat flour with Japanese artisans.

The first ever contest for local tour guides will take place together with an exhibition of art objects. Folk music and games are also available at the site.

Local authorities want not only to advertise Ha Giang tourism through the event but also call for investors in local tourism.

Dong Van karst plateau in Ha Giang province is a dry place with scarce water and soil. Locals have planted buckwheat as a source of food. The plant can be eaten as a kind of vegetable while its seeds can be ground for flour to make soup and cakes.

The festival is held annually in the middle of November in the centre of Dong Van district, when immense field of buckwheat flower comes into full bloom./.