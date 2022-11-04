Business Vietnam, Laos eye great logistics connectivity potential: experts An international conference on the strengthening of regional connectivity and development of the East-West logistics corridors was held in Vientiane on November 4, drawing representatives from a number of ministries and agencies of Vietnam and Laos as well as logistics associations, experts and more than 80 enterprises from different countries.

Business Wood sector seeking ways to develop sustainably Management agencies should roll out mechanisms and policies to promote the linkage between businesses and craft villages in the wood sector, heard a workshop in the southern province of Dong Nai on November 4.

Business Interest rates of auctioned Government bonds continue to rise The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) held 30 auctions of Government bonds (G-bonds) in October, with 55.66% of the total G-bonds on offer, worth 31.45 trillion VND (1.26 billion USD) sold.

Business Morocco launches anti-dumping probe into bike, motorcycle tires from Vietnam Morocco announced that it has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into bike and motorcycle tires originated or imported from Vietnam, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said.