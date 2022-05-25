Business Forum seeks to promote investment from Australia into Vietnam The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, the People’s Committee of Binh Duong province and the Victoria state government jointly held a Vietnamese business forum on May 24, aiming to introduce the potential and investment opportunities in the southern Vietnam province.

Business 'Work the Nordic Way 2022’ slated for June Nordic companies and business leaders will gather for a conference to be held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 1, aiming to promote inclusive and sustainable business practices.

Business Vietnam Electricity gearing up to keep lights on for dry season Vietnam Electricity (EVN) said it will make adjustments to the power grid to ensure power supply for daily public energy use in the second quarter - the peak of the dry season, when power generation becomes a serious issue.

Business Vietrade consultation to spur exports to Kuwait A consultation will be held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Trade Promotion (Vietrade) on June 1 to boost export to Kuwait where demand for agricultural, industrial and consumer products are on a rise.