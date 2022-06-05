Society Vietnamese doctors provide free health check-ups, medicines for needy people in Laos A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City's Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs on June 4 provided free health check-ups and medicines for impoverished overseas Vietnamese and Lao people in Vientiane.

Society Four outlying HCM City districts to be upgraded into cities Ho Chi Minh City plans to speed up urbanisation of the four outlying districts of Can Gio, Cu Chi, Hoc Mon and Binh Chanh, making them cities by 2030 like it did to the erstwhile Thu Duc district.

Society Vietnam, Laos vow to boost cooperation in drug combat The Vietnamese and Lao ministries of public security will work harder to raise the efficiency of cooperation in drug combat, heard a meeting in Vietnam’s central province of Thua Thien-Hue on June 3.

Society Job training outside prisons proposed for inmates Minister of Public Security To Lam has proposed to the National Assembly a draft resolution on piloting a model of organising job orientation and training outside of prisons for inmates.